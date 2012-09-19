FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
California State universities may hike tuition if tax measure fails
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
September 19, 2012 / 6:15 PM / 5 years ago

California State universities may hike tuition if tax measure fails

Mary Slosson

3 Min Read

SACRAMENTO (Reuters) - The California State University Board of Trustees was due to vote on Wednesday on a contingency plan to raise tuition by 5 percent at its 23 campuses if a November tax measure fails, triggering a $250 million cut to the system.

The vote comes as Jerry Brown, the Democratic governor of the nation’s most populous state, is campaigning for a November ballot initiative to raise the state’s sales tax and personal income tax rates on high-income residents.

Approval of the tax measure would prevent further spending cuts, especially in education, in a state where the budget has been slashed repeatedly in recent years.

If the measure fails, so-called trigger cuts will go into effect, including a permanent $250 million hit to the California State University (CSU) system, which with roughly 427,000 students is the nation’s largest 4-year state university system.

“This is part of a larger problem for our system,” CSU chancellor’s office spokesman Mike Uhlenkamp said. “If this cut happens, since 2008 we will have faced $1.2 billion in cuts. It would reduce our level of state funding to approximately the same level as the mid-1990s, but with 95,000 additional students.”

Uhlenkamp said it was highly likely the full board would approve the tuition hike contingency plan, which was already approved by a finance committee on Tuesday after months of discussion.

That plan would raise undergraduate tuition at California State schools by 5 percent, or $150 a semester, according to school officials, bringing undergraduate tuition for one semester to $3,135.

The tuition increase would bring in roughly $58 million for the 2012-2013 academic year, not enough to avoid some cuts, officials said.

If the governor’s ballot initiative passes, however, the school system would roll back tuition by 9.1 percent, including a tuition hike implemented in the current fall 2012 semester.

The smaller University of California system’s regents have also warned that tuition at its schools, such as UCLA, UC-Berkeley and UC-Davis, with a total of more than 220,000 students, could rise by up to 20 percent, or more than $2,400, if the tax measure fails, the Los Angeles Times has reported.

A brief prepared for the California State University system’s finance committee noted that several “belt-tightening” measures have already been implemented, including leaving vacant tenure-track faculty positions unfilled, reducing library acquisitions, and a general salary freeze for staff and faculty.

“It is clear that we cannot simply cut our way out of another $250 million hit to our budget,” CSU Chancellor Charles Reed said in a statement. “We need to take a balanced approach in terms of cost reductions and revenue enhancements. That is reflected in the contingency plans going before the board.”

Reporting by Mary Slosson; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Philip Barbara

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.