FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rescuers untangle humpback whale trapped in fishing line off California coast
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
November 1, 2015 / 5:50 AM / 2 years ago

Rescuers untangle humpback whale trapped in fishing line off California coast

Marty Graham

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Rescuers on Saturday untangled a humpback whale that had been swimming down the California coast for days wrapped in hundreds of feet of crab trap line.

The whale, which National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration program specialist Justin Viezbicke said was about 10 meters, or 33 feet long, and weighed some 55,000 pounds (25,000 kg), first caught rescuers’ attention earlier this week off Santa Barbara.

NOAA’s rescue team began untangling the whale but it fled before it could be freed. It later turned up again off Orange County, more than 100 miles to the south, where rescuers pulled about 100 feet of line and buoys off before it fled again.

On Saturday it was spotted off San Diego, where a SeaWorld crew and area lifeguards worked with the NOAA to try to cut it free.

“The SeaWorld crew got off as much gear as it was possible, but there’s still gear stuck in the whale’s mouth and lines coming out of either side,” Viezbicke said. Nonetheless he said the whale appeared healthy despite the remaining gear and lines.

“The gear is used in cooler water” to the north, Viezbicke said. “We did recover the gear with registry information so we should be able to track it to the owner.”

Humpback whales are baleen feeders, which strain huge amounts of ocean water through their baleen plates to capture zooplankton, crustaceans and small fish.

NOAA’s Long Beach team has responded to about 50 entanglements since January.

Editing by Chris Michaud & Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.