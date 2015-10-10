Nine workers hurt in California freeway bridge collapse

(Reuters) - Nine construction workers were injured, three of them critically, in a partial bridge collapse at a building project on a Southern California freeway, authorities said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday night on the 91 Freeway in Corona, about 50 miles (80 kms) southeast of Los Angeles. All nine workers were taken to area hospitals and one has been released, the Riverside County Transportation Commission said in a statement.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with these workers and their families,” Executive Director Anne Mayer said

Jacks failed as part of an on-ramp bridge was being set into position, causing the deck to drop and hit wooden support beams, the commission said.

“The support beams hit workers, causing injuries,” the commission said in a statement.