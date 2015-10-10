FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nine workers hurt in California freeway bridge collapse
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
October 10, 2015 / 7:50 PM / 2 years ago

Nine workers hurt in California freeway bridge collapse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Nine construction workers were injured, three of them critically, in a partial bridge collapse at a building project on a Southern California freeway, authorities said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday night on the 91 Freeway in Corona, about 50 miles (80 kms) southeast of Los Angeles. All nine workers were taken to area hospitals and one has been released, the Riverside County Transportation Commission said in a statement.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with these workers and their families,” Executive Director Anne Mayer said

Jacks failed as part of an on-ramp bridge was being set into position, causing the deck to drop and hit wooden support beams, the commission said.

“The support beams hit workers, causing injuries,” the commission said in a statement.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.