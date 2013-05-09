FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yacht capsizes off California coast while training for America's Cup
#U.S.
May 9, 2013 / 9:56 PM / in 4 years

Yacht capsizes off California coast while training for America's Cup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - A Swedish yacht capsized off the Northern California coast on Thursday during training for the America’s Cup race, and at least one sailor was taken to hospital, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a statement.

A CBS affiliate in San Francisco reported that one member of the boat’s crew was killed when the catamaran overturned, but coast guard officials could not immediately be reached to confirm that.

Reporting by Ronnie Cohen; Writing by Cynthia Johnston; Editing by Dan Whitcomb

