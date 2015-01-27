FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
San Francisco Zoo offers spurned lovers cockroach, scorpion adoptions
January 27, 2015 / 2:10 AM / 3 years ago

San Francisco Zoo offers spurned lovers cockroach, scorpion adoptions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A Certificate of Adoption with a box of fake cockroaches is pictured in this undated handout photo provided by the San Francisco Zoo. REUTERS/San Francisco Zoo/Handout via Reuters

(Reuters) - The San Francisco Zoo is giving the spurned and broken-hearted a new reason to mark Valentine’s Day - the chance to adopt a giant scorpion or hissing cockroach named after a heart-trampling ex.

“When you think about the detritus of your love life this Valentine’s Day, consider adopting a Madagascar hissing cockroach for your ex,” the San Francisco Zoo said on its donation page of Monday’s promotion.

For those suffering the sting of rejection, the zoo recommends the giant hairy scorpion.

“Just like you-know-who, when a suitable victim wanders by, the scorpion grabs the doomed creature with its pinchers and stings the prey,” the zoo said.

For those feeling especially wronged, the zoo also gives the option of having a notification sent to the person behind the heartbreak.

Naming rights start at $25, and the spite money goes to a good cause, the zoo said. In both cases, the donations will be used to support research and conservation efforts.

“We can’t make any promises, but urban legend says that the gift of a scorpion adoption serves as permanent protection against future romantic stings. Let the healing begin,” the donation page said.

Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere in Seattle; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
