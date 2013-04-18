FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Los Angeles college campus evacuated after bomb threat
April 18, 2013 / 11:27 PM / in 4 years

Los Angeles college campus evacuated after bomb threat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A Los Angeles college campus was evacuated on Thursday after the university received a telephoned bomb threat, but no explosives were found during a search of the campus, police said.

Los Angeles Police Department spokesman Commander Andrew Smith said the college made the decision to close the campus of California State University, Los Angeles, and evacuate staff and students.

“The CSULA campus is closed as of noon, April 18, as a precaution. Those on campus should evacuate immediately,” the university, which has an enrollment of about 20,000 students, said in a tweet.

A police spokesman said that a search of the campus by a bomb squad turned up no explosives. The university remained closed for the day.

Security officials across the United States have been on alert in the wake of the Boston Marathon bombings on Monday.

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb and Alex Dobuzinskis; Writing by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Cynthia Johnston, Grant McCool, Dan Grebler and Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
