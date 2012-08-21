FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deadline passes without word from Senate hopeful Akin
August 21, 2012 / 10:14 PM / in 5 years

Deadline passes without word from Senate hopeful Akin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A deadline passed on Tuesday evening with no indication from Republican U.S. Representative Todd Akin that he would bow to party pressure and quit the Missouri Senate race over his controversial remarks on abortion and rape.

Missouri election law gave Akin until 5 p.m. local time (6 p.m. EDT) to take himself off the November 6 ballot in the Senate race against Democrat Claire McCaskill.

Party leaders including Republican presidential hopeful Mitt Romney and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell had strongly urged him to step down.

But the Republican has vowed to stay in the contest, saying he represents a conservative movement that must be heard.

A staunch opponent of abortion rights, Akin claimed in a television interview on Sunday that women could not get pregnant from “legitimate rape” when asked about his opposition to abortion even in cases of rape and incest.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Alistair Bell

