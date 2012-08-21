FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Politics
August 21, 2012 / 5:53 PM / 5 years ago

Akin staying in Missouri Senate race despite rape comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. congressman Todd Akin, under fire for controversial remarks on abortion and rape, said on Tuesday he was not dropping out of the Missouri Senate race.

Despite calls from throughout the Republican Party for him to step out of his race against Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill, Akin vowed to stay in the race, indicating he represents a conservative movement that must be heard.

“We are going to continue in this race for U.S. Senate,” Akin told The Mike Huckabee Show, a radio program hosted by the former Arkansas governor, an Akin supporter and favorite of religious conservatives.

Reporting By Patricia Zengerle, Editing by Alistair Bell and Will Dunham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
