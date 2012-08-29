Factbox: Ann Romney, wife of Republican presidential candidate

(Reuters) - Mitt Romney’s wife, Ann, addresses the Republican National Convention on Tuesday in a speech aimed at giving Americans a better understanding of the party’s presidential nominee. Here are some facts about her:

* Ann Romney held public office before her husband became an elected official. In 1977, when the couple had three young sons, she was elected to be a Town Meeting Representative in Belmont, Massachusetts, where the family lived.

* The mother of five boys and grandmother of 18 faced a watershed moment when she was criticized by a Democratic pundit this year for choosing to stay home and raise her children instead of going to work. The comments spread rapidly via social media and grew into a debate over the role of women in American society. Ann Romney seized the moment to make a statement about her decision, launching a Twitter account and sending her first tweet that said: “I made a choice to stay home and raise five boys. Believe me, it was hard work.”

* After admitting she had vowed in front of a video camera to never again go through a presidential race after her husband’s failed 2008 effort against John McCain, Ann Romney said she had a change of heart and was the one who encouraged him to run in 2012.

* Ann Romney was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1998 and said her husband helped pull her out of what she called a “deep dark hole” of depression. She regularly tells audiences that her husband, who at times is criticized for being too stiff and stoic, was very supportive when she was severely debilitated by fatigue from the multiple sclerosis. She is currently in remission from the disease through a combination of horseback riding, drugs and alternative therapy.

* In November 2008, Ann Romney announced that she had been diagnosed with early stage breast cancer, which had been treated through surgery. She has advocated for routine check-ups as key to early detection. In a tweet last week she said “I had my check-up yesterday, and am celebrating three years of being cancer-free.”

* She had a role at the London Olympics as the part owner of Rafalca, a dressage horse that vaulted into the headlines as the “dancing horse” belonging to the wife of the White House hopeful. Ann Romney, who co-owns the horse with her trainer, Jan Ebeling, was in the stands in London watching competition but her horse did not win a medal. Mitt Romney distanced himself from the competition after Democrats used the horse in a negative ad to paint him as an elitist.