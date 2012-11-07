FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cameron says he, Obama can do more to solve Syria crisis
November 7, 2012 / 7:46 AM / in 5 years

Cameron says he, Obama can do more to solve Syria crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZAATARI REFUGEE CAMP, JORDAN (Reuters) - Britain and the United States should make finding a way to solve the Syrian crisis a priority following the re-election of President Barack Obama, British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday.

“Right here in Jordan I‘m hearing appalling stories of what is happening inside Syria,” Cameron told journalists at a camp for Syrian refugees in Jordan.

“...One of the first things I want to talk to Barack about is how we must do more to try and solve this crisis.”

Cameron, who is on a diplomacy and trade visit to the Middle East, said he also looked forward to working with Obama to “kick start the world economy” and push for an EU-U.S. trade deal over the next four years.

Reporting by Mohammed Abbas; Writing by John Stonestreet; Editing by Toby Chopra

