FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
California Democrats "reasonably confident" of legislative supermajority
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
November 7, 2012 / 9:49 AM / in 5 years

California Democrats "reasonably confident" of legislative supermajority

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SACRAMENTO (Reuters) - California Democrats said they had secured a supermajority in the state Assembly, defying analyst predictions, and were poised to gain similar control of the state Senate in the nation’s most populous state.

“This is an outcome that nobody expected,” Assembly Speaker John A. Perez told Reuters early on Wednesday. “But now we’ve got 54 people that I know are going to come together on day one and work to further stabilize our economy.”

State Senate President pro Tem Darrell Steinberg told Reuters by phone that he was “reasonably confident” his party would also gain a two-thirds majority in the upper legislative body.

Reporting by Mary Slosson and Gerry Shih; Editing by Cynthia Johnston

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.