FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Connecticut Democrat Murphy beats McMahon for Senate
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
November 7, 2012 / 1:59 AM / 5 years ago

Connecticut Democrat Murphy beats McMahon for Senate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Three-term Democratic Representative and U.S. Senatorial candidate Chris Murphy addresses the members of the media at a polling place on election day in Cheshire, Connecticut, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

(Reuters) - Former wrestling executive Linda McMahon lost her second U.S. Senate bid in two years with Connecticut voters choosing Democratic congressman Chris Murphy to fill the seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Joseph Lieberman, multiple networks said on Tuesday.

McMahon, who spent a combined $100 million on the two races, lost to three-term congressman Murphy, according to NBC News, ABC News and Fox News.

During an often bitter campaign, Murphy questioned McMahon’s support for abortion rights, while painting her as too conservative for Connecticut’s largely Democratic electorate and out of touch with middle-class voters.

Reporting by Edith Honan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.