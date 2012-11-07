FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Reuters/Ipsos exit poll: Romney leads among whites, Obama among other ethnic groups
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
November 7, 2012 / 1:13 AM / 5 years ago

Reuters/Ipsos exit poll: Romney leads among whites, Obama among other ethnic groups

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A combination file silhouettes show U.S. President Barack Obama speaking in Windham, New Hampshire on August 18, 2012, and Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney (R) speaking in Davenport, Iowa on October 29, 2012 respectively in 2012 U.S. presidential campaign. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque (Obama), Brian Snyder (Romney)

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican Mitt Romney is winning the votes of white male and female voters in his quest to unseat President Barack Obama, but among all other ethnic groups, Romney is trailing by large margins, according to a Reuters/Ipsos exit poll on Tuesday.

White male voters are choosing Romney by about a 20-point margin, while white female voters are favoring the former Massachusetts governor by more than a 10-point margin, according to the poll.

Reporting By Rachelle Younglai and Kim Dixon; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.