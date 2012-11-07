Reuters/Ipsos exit poll: Romney leads among whites, Obama among other ethnic groups

A combination file silhouettes show U.S. President Barack Obama speaking in Windham, New Hampshire on August 18, 2012, and Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney (R) speaking in Davenport, Iowa on October 29, 2012 respectively in 2012 U.S. presidential campaign. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque (Obama), Brian Snyder (Romney)

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican Mitt Romney is winning the votes of white male and female voters in his quest to unseat President Barack Obama, but among all other ethnic groups, Romney is trailing by large margins, according to a Reuters/Ipsos exit poll on Tuesday.

White male voters are choosing Romney by about a 20-point margin, while white female voters are favoring the former Massachusetts governor by more than a 10-point margin, according to the poll.