FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt hopes Obama will work for both nations' interests
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 7, 2012 / 7:33 AM / in 5 years

Egypt hopes Obama will work for both nations' interests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s presidency said on Wednesday it hoped re-elected U.S. President Barack Obama would work for the interests of both the American and Egyptian people.

A few months into first term as president, Obama delivered a speech at Cairo University in June 2009 calling for a “new beginning” between the United States and the world’s Muslims. But many in the region feel let down, saying he did not do enough on issues such Palestinian aspirations for a state.

“We congratulate the American people on their choice and we hope the newly elected U.S. administration will work to achieve the interests of both the American and Egyptian people,” presidential spokesman Yasser Ali told Reuters.

He said Mohamed Mursi, an Islamist who is Egypt’s first freely elected president, would send a letter to Obama to congratulate him later on Wednesday.

Reporting by Marwa Awad; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.