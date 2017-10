U.S. Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney holds a grassroots events on jobs and the economy in Kirkwood Park in Kirkwood, Missouri, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Sarah Conard

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Mitt Romney was ahead in the Republican presidential primary in Mississippi on Tuesday, according to CNN’s exit poll.

Rival Republican presidential hopeful Rick Santorum had a lead in the other primary of the night, in Alabama, the poll showed.