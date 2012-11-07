First-time voters choose Obama by two-to-one margin: Reuters/Ipsos poll

Voters stand in line to cast their ballot at Hartford City Hall during the U.S. presidential election in Hartford, Connecticut, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - First-time U.S. voters are supporting President Barack Obama by a two-to-one margin and are more likely to believe the country is on the right track, according to a Reuters/Ipsos exit poll conducted on election day.

Polls are beginning to close on the East Coast in the United States on Tuesday as Obama fights for a second term in office against Republican Mitt Romney in what is expected to be a tight contest.

Nearly two in 10 new voters said that jobs are their No. 1 priority, compared with one in 10 among those who have voted in the past.

In the swing state of Ohio, about two-thirds of early voters chose Obama while the same proportion chose Romney on election day, according to the exit poll. Low-income voters in Ohio chose Obama by a two-to-one margin.