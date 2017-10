A man stands on a lift truck while making preparations at McCormick Place, the site for U.S. President Barack Obama's post election speech, in Chicago, Illinois November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - About 60 percent of early voters in the swing state of Ohio chose President Barack Obama, while more than half of Ohioans voting on Election Day supported Republican challenger Mitt Romney, according to the latest Reuters/Ipsos exit poll.

Ohio is among a handful of states that could swing to either candidate in Tuesday’s presidential election.