Factbox: Romney's long March could lead to sunny April

U.S. Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (L) waves to supporters while Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant claps during a campaign rally at the Port of Pascagoula in Pascagoula, Mississippi, March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Dan Anderson

(Reuters) - The Republican presidential nominating contest could stretch into June after front-runner Mitt Romney failed to force his rivals from the race in this week’s “Super Tuesday” contests in 10 states.

Romney could be in for a rough couple of weeks as the battle shifts to conservative-leaning states in the South and the Midwest in March, but analysts say he could possibly wrap up the nomination with a strong showing in April.

Following is a brief overview of the most crucial contests remaining in the state-by-state battle to win the party’s nomination and face President Barack Obama on November 6.

KANSAS, March 10. 40 delegates

ALABAMA, MISSISSIPPI, HAWAII, March 13. 110 delegates

Santorum has a chance to seize the momentum from Romney over the coming week, as the evangelicals who have backed him in other state contests make up a large share of the electorate in all of these states except Hawaii. Romney’s aides acknowledge that he has an uphill climb but say he will still have a chance to win delegates and inch closer to the nomination.

Newt Gingrich, meanwhile, needs to win Alabama and Mississippi to keep his presidential hopes alive, his campaign has said.

“The real story line is going to be how Santorum and Gingrich try to take each other out in those states to prove that they and they alone are the true non-Romney candidate,” said Rich Galen, a former Gingrich spokesman who is remaining neutral in the nominating contest.

MISSOURI, March 17. 52 delegates

Santorum may find it more difficult to post another victory here after winning the state’s nonbinding “beauty contest” in February as Romney’s campaign will focus more effort on winning the state this time around.

ILLINOIS, March 20, 69 delegates

After several difficult weeks, Romney will be back on friendly terrain. Romney should do well in the voter-rich suburban “collar counties” that ring Chicago, offsetting any weakness in the rural downstate areas that could back Santorum. Meanwhile, Santorum’s thinly staffed campaign has failed to put forward a full slate of delegates, giving him a 10-delegate disadvantage before voting has even started.

“What Rick Santorum is going to regret at the end of all of this if he doesn’t get the nomination is just how poorly organized he’s been,” said University of Maine political science professor Mark Brewer.

LOUISIANA, March 24, 46 delegates

Santorum could do well in this Southern state.

MARYLAND, WISCONSIN, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, April 3. 98 delegates

All three of these contests award their delegates on a winner-take-all basis, pointing to a potentially big night for Romney. Romney should win easily in liberal-leaning Maryland and D.C. Wisconsin bears many similarities to the other Rust Belt states of Michigan and Ohio, which he has won narrowly, but the grassroots Tea Party movement has also had a big influence here, which could help Santorum.

NEW YORK, PENNSYLVANIA, CONNECTICUT, RHODE ISLAND, DELAWARE, April 24. 231 delegates

April 24 could play the decisive role that the early March “Super Tuesday” has played in past elections. Analysts say Romney could effectively wrap up the nomination on this night as he will be on favorable terrain in these northeastern states.

Santorum could have a hard time justifying his candidacy if he loses Pennsylvania, the state he represented for 16 years in Congress.

“By late April, the handwriting will be on the wall for all but those who are wearing very dark glasses,” said John Ryder, a Republican National Committee official who helped develop this year’s voting schedule.

INDIANA, NORTH CAROLINA, WEST VIRGINIA, May 8. 132 delegates

These states feature a large proportion of working-class voters and evangelicals, which could be problematic for Romney. That may not matter if Romney’s delegate lead appears to be insurmountable, as voters could be eager to wrap up the race by this point.

Santorum might decide to drop out gracefully by then and build goodwill for a future presidential run, said David Woodard, a Clemson University professor who has advised Republican candidates.

”The closer it gets the more pressure there’s going to be on Santorum to get out, Woodard said. “Let’s face it, Republicans have to have everything lined up to win anyway and if you prolong all this kind of bitterness it gets harder to heal it at the end.”

However, Santorum could sweep these states if he is still viable at this point, Brewer said. That could help him win Nebraska on May 15, Arkansas and Kentucky on May 22, and Texas on May 29. Romney would likely win Oregon in May 15.

CALIFORNIA, NEW JERSEY, NEW MEXICO, SOUTH DAKOTA, MONTANA, June 5. 299 delegates

Romney should be able to bring the race to an end if it is not settled by this point, as he would likely do well in California, where 172 delegates are at stake, and New Jersey, where all 50 delegates are awarded on a winner-take-all basis. He also could get a boost from fellow Mormons in Montana and New Mexico. Utah’s June 26 contest would give him a further boost.