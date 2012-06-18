FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: Key dates in 2012 presidential race
#Politics
June 18, 2012 / 1:33 PM / in 5 years

Factbox: Key dates in 2012 presidential race

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Likely Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney and President Barack Obama have been campaigning throughout the country for the November general election.

Here is a look at key dates in the race. Some may be subject to change.

August 27-30 - Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida

September 4-6 - Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina

October 3 - Presidential debate at University of Denver in Denver

October 11 - Vice presidential debate at Centre College in Danville, Kentucky

October 16 - Presidential debate at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York

October 22 - Presidential debate at Lynn University in Boca Raton, Florida

November 6 - Election Day

Reporting by Gabriel Debenedetti; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
