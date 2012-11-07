Final election results in Florida county delayed until Wednesday

MIAMI (Reuters) - Final election results from Florida’s Miami-Dade County, which accounts for about 10 percent of the crucial swing state’s registered voters, will not be available until Wednesday afternoon, a senior election official announced late on Tuesday.

Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections Penelope Townsley told reporters the delay was due to “an extremely high volume of absentee ballots in this election” and because a handful of precincts had voters still casting ballots after 10 p.m. EST (0300 GMT Wednesday).

“We anticipate concluding the counting tomorrow afternoon,” Townsley said.