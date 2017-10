Democratic Senator Bill Nelson makes a point with Republican Representative Connie Mack IV (not pictured) during their U.S. Senate debate in Davie, Florida, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - NBC projected that Democratic Senator Bill Nelson won the U.S. Senate seat from Florida in Tuesday’s election.

Nelson, the incumbent, held off a challenge from Republican Representative Connie Mack IV.