Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney speaks during a campaign stop at Southwest Office Systems in Fort Worth, Texas June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Darrell Byers

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney and Republican groups raised more than $76.8 million in May, his campaign said on Thursday, topping the $60 million President Barack Obama and his Democratic allies hauled in.

The campaign and Republican National Committee have $107 million cash on hand, the campaign said.