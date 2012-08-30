FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two removed from Republican convention for tossing nuts at black camerawoman
August 30, 2012 / 3:30 AM / 5 years ago

Two removed from Republican convention for tossing nuts at black camerawoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAMPA (Reuters) - Two people were ejected from the Republican National Convention for throwing nuts at an African-American camera operator for CNN and telling her: “This is how we feed animals,” the cable network said.

The incident happened on Tuesday in the Tampa Bay Times Forum where delegates officially nominated Mitt Romney as the Republican candidate to face President Barack Obama in the November 6 election.

“Two attendees tonight exhibited deplorable behavior. Their conduct was inexcusable and unacceptable. This kind of behavior will not be tolerated,” CNN quoted the convention as saying in a statement.

Multiple witnesses saw the incident and RNC security and police immediately removed the two people from the forum, CNN said.

Reporting By Alistair Bell; Editing by Eric Beech

