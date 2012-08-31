Jeb Bush defends brother George's record

Former Florida Governor Jeb Bush addresses the final session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

TAMPA, Florida (Reuters) - Jeb Bush came to Tampa to talk about education, but first he had some things to say in honor of his sometimes-maligned brother, former President George W. Bush.

A former governor of Florida, Jeb Bush is often mentioned in Republican circles as a possible president.

All that was set aside for a while on Thursday as he offered a defense of George W., who was notably absent from the convention, and urged Democratic President Barack Obama to stop blaming him for the country’s ills.

“Mr. President, it is time to stop blaming your predecessor for your failed economic policies,” Bush told the Republican National Convention.

“In the fourth year of your presidency, a real leader would accept responsibility for his actions and you haven’t done it,” he said.

Returning to the main subject of his speech, Bush said Americans have ample choices of types of milk at a supermarket but few when it comes to educating their children, and called improving education “the great moral and economic issue of our time.”