FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Independent Angus King wins three-way Maine Senate race
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
November 7, 2012 / 1:41 AM / in 5 years

Independent Angus King wins three-way Maine Senate race

Scott Malone

2 Min Read

Former Maine Governor Angus King is pictured in this undated photograph released on June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Courtesy of the Office of Angus King/Handout

BOSTON (Reuters) - Former Maine Gov. Angus King won a three-way contest on Tuesday for the Senate seat that Republican Olympia Snowe is vacating after a race in which he ran as an Independent and promised to be a voice of moderation in a polarized Congress.

King, a soft-spoken, motorcycle-riding resident of coastal Brunswick, Maine, is known as fiscally conservative but socially liberal, a common combination in rocky northern New England.

The outcome is a blow to Republican hopes of taking the majority in the Senate.

A key question is whether King will caucus with Democrats or Republicans in the U.S. Senate. He refused to say during the campaign although most political analysts assume he will caucus with Democrats.

The two independents in the current Senate, Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Joseph Lieberman of Connecticut, both caucused with Democrats.

King beat Democratic state senator Cynthia Dill and Republican Secretary of State Charlie Summers to claim the seat.

King’s chance for the Senate opened up in February when Snowe said she would be retiring from office after 18 years in the Senate, having tired of what she described in March as “dysfunction and political paralysis” in Washington.

King, who served as Maine’s governor from 1995 through 2003, cited Snowe’s frustration with partisan gridlock in Washington as motivating his run as an independent.

Snowe was known as a centrist who often broke with her party, and King’s election could hold off a Republican effort to capture a majority in the upper chamber of Congress.

Indeed, the national Democratic Party opted not to support Dill, figuring that King had a better chance of defeating Summers.

Reporting By Scott Malone; Editing by Ciro Scotti

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.