Supporters of Mitt Romney cheer as they wait for him to speak at his Michigan primary night rally in Novi, Michigan, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Mitt Romney won the Republican presidential primary in Michigan on Tuesday, NBC, CNN and Fox television networks projected, after a tight race with his closest rival, Rick Santorum.

With 70 percent of the vote counted, Romney was ahead with 42 percent compared to 37 for Santorum.

Romney easily won the day’s other primary in Arizona.