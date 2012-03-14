FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rick Santorum wins Mississippi, second victory of the night
#Politics
March 14, 2012 / 3:04 AM / in 6 years

Rick Santorum wins Mississippi, second victory of the night

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (Reuters) - Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum won the Mississippi primary, taking both Deep South states up for grabs on Tuesday, networks projected.

With 96 percent of the votes counted, Santorum led with 33 percent of the vote in Mississippi. Newt Gingrich was second with 31 percent, followed closely by Mitt Romney at 30 percent.

Santorum, a former Pennsylvania senator, earlier won the Republican primary in Alabama with 35 percent of the vote. Gingrich had 30 percent and Romney 28 percent.

Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Eric Beech

