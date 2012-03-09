FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: Lobbyist donations to campaigns, Super PACs
March 9, 2012
March 9, 2012 / 11:27 PM / in 6 years

Factbox: Lobbyist donations to campaigns, Super PACs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney gestures while speaking to workers and supporters at Thompson Tractor in Birmingham, Alabama March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

(Reuters) - Lobbyists represent special interest groups in Washington and try to influence legislation and regulations that affect their clients. They often raise and donate millions of dollars to congressional and presidential candidates. Critics argue that those contributions can cause government officials to be swayed by the lobbyists’ opinions and lead to gridlock in Washington.

Playing to Americans’ frustration with gridlock, Republican presidential hopefuls and Democratic President Barack Obama have distanced themselves from lobbyists, but continue to receive support from them.

Below are highlights of the Reuters analysis of contributions from registered lobbyists and lobbying political action committees (PACs) to presidential campaigns and their allies at the so-called “Super PAC” outside groups.

BARACK OBAMA * Number of lobbyists: 18 Number of lobbying PACs: none Amount: $22,134

* Obama has decried lobbyists’ influence and said he wouldn’t accept their campaign donations, returning many of them. These numbers account for returned contributions.

PRIORITIES USA (Super PAC, supports Obama) Number of lobbyists: 5 Number of lobbying PACs: 3 Amount: $1.1 million

MITT ROMNEY Number of lobbyists: 350 Number of lobbying PACs: 37 Amount: $609,247

RESTORE OUR FUTURE (Super PAC, supports Romney) Number of lobbyists: 0 Number of lobbying PACs: 3 Amount: $904,000

RICK SANTORUM Number of lobbyists: 19 Number of lobbying PACs: 1 Amount: $19,650

NEWT GINGRICH Number of lobbyists: 42 Number of lobbying PACs: 2 Amount: $73,010

RON PAUL Number of lobbyists: 2 Number of lobbying PACs: 0 Amount: $750

Super PACs supporting Santorum, Gingrich and Paul received no donations from registered lobbyists or their PACS.

Reporting by Alexander Cohen and Alina Selyukh; Editing by Stacey Joyce

