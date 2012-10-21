Factbox: Spending, fundraising in the presidential race

(Reuters) - The presidential campaigns and “Super PACs” filed their financial reports for this week showing how much they raised and spent this campaign season, as of September 30.
The Federal Election Commission filings also offer a snapshot of who has been donating how much to the “super” political action committees, which operate independently from campaigns and can raise unlimited amounts from individuals, corporations and unions.
Below are some highlights of the FEC filings, with raised amounts reflecting total contributions and spent amounts reflecting operating and independent expenditures.
The amounts spent and on hand may not add up to the total raised because of rounding, or money transferred from previous campaigns.
BARACK OBAMA (Democrat)
Total raised, including transfers: $609.4 million
Raised in September, including transfers: $136.2 million
Total transferred from the funds jointly used by the campaign and the Democratic Party: $176.6 million
Transferred in September: $39.8 million
Total spent: $469.9 million
Spent in September: $111.4 million
Cash on hand: $99.3 million
Debt: $2.6 million
Total raised: $253.6 million
Raised in September: $20.3 million
Total transferred in: $108.4 million
Transferred in September: $4.0 million
Total spent: $261.6 million
Spent in September: $22.8 million
Cash on hand: $4.6 million
Debt: $20.5 million
OBAMA VICTORY FUND 2012 (The main joint Obama/DNC fund)
Total raised: $371.1 million
Raised in September: $80.0 million
Cash on hand: $45.2 million
MITT ROMNEY (Republican)
Total raised, including transfers: $337.2 million
Raised in September, including transfers: $76.2 million
Total transferred from the funds jointly used by the party and the Romney campaign: $236.4 million
Transferred in September: $34.2 million
Total spent: $298.2 million
Spent in September: $54.7 million
Cash on hand: $63.1 million
Debt: $5.0 million
Total raised: $331.2 million
Raised in September: $48.4 million
Total transferred in: $127.5 million
Transferred in September: $28.6 million
Total spent: $249.4 million
Spent in September: $42.4 million
Cash on hand: $82.6 million
Debt: $9.9 million
ROMNEY VICTORY INC (Joint Romney/RNC fund - third quarter, July through September)
Total raised: $375.6 million
Raised in third quarter: $235.2 million
Cash on hand: $37.4 million
RESTORE OUR FUTURE, a Super PAC supporting Romney
Total raised: $110.5 million
Raised in September: $14.8 million
Total spent: $94.9 million
Spent in September: $4.6 million
Cash on hand: $16.6 million
PRIORITIES USA, a Super PAC supporting Obama
Total raised: $50.1 million
Raised in September: $15.3 million
Total spent: $43.6 million
Spent in September: $12.8 million
Cash on hand: $7.3 million
AMERICAN CROSSROADS, a Super PAC supporting Republicans
Total raised: $68.0 million
Raised in September: $11.4 million
Total spent: $53.4 million
Spent in September: $27.9 million
Cash on hand: $15.8 million
Reporting by Alexander Cohen and Alina Selyukh; editing by Todd Eastham