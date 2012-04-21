Factbox: Spending, fundraising in presidential race

(Reuters) - U.S. presidential campaigns and political action committees, or PACs, filed financial reports on Friday showing how much they had raised and spent this campaign season, as of March 31.
The Federal Election Commission filings also offered a snapshot of who has been donating how much to the “Super PACs,” which operate independently from campaigns and can raise unlimited amounts from individuals, corporations and unions.
Below are some of the highlights of the FEC filings, with raised amounts reflecting total received contributions and spent amounts reflecting operating and independent expenditures. The spent and on-hand amounts may not add up to the total raised because of rounding errors or money transferred from previous campaigns:
BARACK OBAMA (Democrat)
Raised: $147.4 million
Transferred from the fund jointly used by the campaign and the Democratic Party: $45.8 million
Spent: $150.9 million
Cash on hand: $104.1 million
Debt: $305,168
MITT ROMNEY (Republican)
Raised: $87.5 million
Spent: $77.5 million
Cash on hand: $10.1 million
NEWT GINGRICH (Republican)
Raised: $22.5 million
Spent: $21.3 million
Cash on hand: $1.2 million
Debt: $4.3 million
RON PAUL (Republican)
Raised: $35.9 million
Spent: $35.1 million
Cash on hand: $1.8 million
RICK SANTORUM (Republican, ended campaign on April 10)
Raised: $20.6 million
Spent: $18.9 million
Cash on hand: $1.8 million
Debt: $2 million
RESTORE OUR FUTURE, a Super PAC supporting Romney
Raised: $51.9 million
Spent: $45.5 million
Cash on hand: $6.5 million
PRIORITIES USA, a Super PAC supporting Obama
Raised: $8.8 million
Spent: $4.0 million
Cash on hand: $5.0 million
AMERICAN CROSSROADS, a Super PAC supporting Republicans
Raised: $27.9 million
Spent: $4.5 million
Cash on hand: $24.4 million
WINNING OUR FUTURE, a Super PAC supporting Gingrich
Raised: $23.9 million
Spent: $18.1 million
Cash on hand: $5.8 million
ENDORSE LIBERTY, a Super PAC supporting Paul
Raised: $3.7 million
Spent: $3.6 million
Cash on hand: $53,984
RED, WHITE AND BLUE FUND, a Super PAC supporting Santorum
Raised: $8.3 million
Spent: $8.1 million
Cash on hand: $262,949