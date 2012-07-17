Factbox: Top ten firms donating to Romney, RNC joint fund

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal disclosures filed late on Sunday for the first time revealed details of the sources of money raised by Republican presidential hopeful Mitt Romney for the Romney Victory fund he uses jointly with the Republican National Committee.

Joint funds allow candidates to accept bigger checks than campaigns on their own. Campaigns can accept only up to $5,000 from one donor, split between the primary process and the general election, while a fund used jointly with the national party can accept up to $70,800 in addition to that.

Romney’s Victory fund reported raising $140.3 million since its creation in April, almost all of it from donors giving more than $200. Below is a list of top 10 firms whose employees gave the most amount in contributions to the fund.

NAME DESCRIPTION AMOUNT

Goldman Sachs, bank: $902,310

Elliott Management, hedge fund: $771,600

Bain Capital, private equity: $757,100

Blackstone Group, private equity: $498,550

Apollo Global Management, private equity: $385,400

H.I.G. Capital, investment firm: $338,250

Morgan Stanley, bank: $309,450

JPMorgan Chase, bank: $304,410

Credit Suisse, bank: $283,985

Hess Corporation, oil company: $276,600