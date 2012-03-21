Factbox: Spending, fundraising in U.S. presidential race

(Reuters) - Presidential campaigns and political action committees, or PACs, filed financial reports on Tuesday showing how much they had raised and spent this campaign season, as of February 29.

The Federal Election Commission filings also offered a snapshot of who has been donating how much to the “Super PACs,” which operate independently from campaigns and can raise unlimited amounts from individuals, corporations and unions.

Below are some of the highlights of the FEC filings, with raised amounts reflecting total received contributions and spent amounts reflecting operating and independent expenditures:

BARACK OBAMA (Democrat)

Raised: $120.1 million

Transferred from the fund jointly used by the campaign and the Democratic Party: $42 million

Spent: $135.4 million

Cash on hand: $84.7 million

Debt: $30,058

MITT ROMNEY (Republican)

Raised: $74.8 million

Spent: $67.3 million

Cash on hand: $7.3 million

RICK SANTORUM (Republican)

Raised: $15.6 million

Spent: $13.1 million

Cash on hand: $2.6 million

Debt: $922,448

RON PAUL (Republican)

Raised: $33.3 million

Spent: $32.9 million

Cash on hand: $1.4 million

SUPER PACS:

RESTORE OUR FUTURE, a Super PAC supporting Romney

Raised: $43.2 million

Spent: $32.7 million

Cash on hand: $10.5 million

Houston homebuilder Bob Perry is the biggest contributor to the PAC with $4 million. His $3 million contribution in February accounted for almost half of the $6.4 million the Super PAC raised that month. Perry was a major donor to Swift Boat Veterans for Truth, a group that helped undermine 2004 Democratic presidential nominee John Kerry by attacking his Vietnam War record. Perry is also a longtime supporter of Texas Governor Rick Perry.

Another Swift Boat funder, billionaire Dallas banker and a multi-candidate 2012 Republican donor, Harold Simmons gave his second $100,000 to the PAC in February.

Heavily sponsored by the investment community, the Super PAC last month also tapped billionaire television tycoon A. Jerrold Perenchio as well as Missouri businessman and major Republican donor David Humphreys for $500,000 each. Perenchio, a former chairman of Spanish-language broadcaster Univision, earlier donated to the pro-Jon Huntsman Super PAC Our Destiny.

WINNING OUR FUTURE, the Super PAC supporting Newt Gingrich

Raised: $18.9 million

Spent: $16.6 million

Cash on hand: $2.3 million

The Super PAC received $15 million in donations from billionaire casino mogul Sheldon Adelson and his wife, Miriam. Other members of their families gave another $1.5 million.

Simmons, the CEO of Contran Corp, in February gave $100,000 to the Super PAC for a total of $1.1 million. Another $100,000 donation came from Abigail Kawananakoa of the royal Hawaiian family.

ENDORSE LIBERTY, a Super PAC supporting Paul

Raised: $3.7 million

Spent: $3.5 million

Cash on hand: $206,777

The Super PAC’s biggest donor remains Peter Thiel, PayPal co-founder and billionaire venture capitalist who donated $2.6 million to the group. He did not contribute in February, however, when the Super PAC’s fundraising notably slowed down.

The largest contribution last month was $200,000 from Margaret McMahon of San Antonio, Texas, whose financial support of Paul tracks back to 2009 when she was listed as engaged in ranching and mining.

PRIORITIES USA, a Super PAC supporting Obama

Raised: $6.3 million

Spent: $3.6 million

Cash on hand: $2.8 million

Half of the PAC’s February haul is thanks to a $1 million donation from comedian Bill Maher. The second largest contribution was $100,000 from the voluntary donations of members of the labor union United Auto Workers.

AMERICAN CROSSROADS, a Super PAC supporting Republicans

Raised: $26.7 million

Spent: $4 million

Cash on hand: $23.6 million

The PAC in February had two $1 million donors: the Irving, Texas-based TRT Holding, run by conservative and active Republican donor Robert Rowling, and Irving Moskowitz, a Florida bingo magnate who runs a charity in California and is known for his support of Jewish settlers in East Jerusalem.

These highlights will be updated as the campaigns and PACs file reports with the FEC before the midnight Tuesday deadline.