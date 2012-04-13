Republican committee raised $13.7 million in March

U.S. President Barack Obama smiles as he walks on the South Lawn of the White House upon his return to Washington after visiting the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Republican National Committee said on Friday it raised $13.7 million in March, its biggest haul so far this campaign season.

The committee, an engine of Republican Party fundraising for races for the U.S. Congress, has been digging itself out of a multimillion-dollar debt and on Friday said it owed $9.9 million at the end of March -- $1 million less than a month earlier.

The committee started fundraising jointly this month with Mitt Romney, the party’s likely presidential nominee. It had $32.7 million in cash on hand at the end of March.

In February, the RNC reported receiving $10.7 million in contributions and $26.7 million in cash on hand.

Its counterpart across the party line, the Democratic National Committee, received $7.1 million in contributions in February, with $21.2 million left in cash on hand at the end of that month. The DNC had $5.8 million in debt.

The RNC and the DNC are due to file their official March fundraising reports with the Federal Election Commission on April 20.