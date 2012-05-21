Factbox: Spending, fundraising in presidential race

(Reuters) - Financial reports of presidential campaigns and political action committees, or PACs, were filed on Sunday showing how much they raised and spent this campaign season, as of April 30.
The Federal Election Commission filings also offer a snapshot of who has been donating how much to the Super PACs, which operate independently from campaigns and can raise unlimited amounts from individuals, corporations and unions.
Below are some highlights of the FEC filings, with raised amounts reflecting total contributions and spent amounts reflecting operating and independent expenditures. The amounts spent and on-hand may not add up to the total raised because of rounding errors or money transferred from previous campaigns:
BARACK OBAMA (Democrat)
Raised: $168.6 million
Transferred from the funds jointly used by the campaign and the Democratic Party: $50.3 million
Spent: $165.2 million
Cash on hand: $115.2 million
Debt: $1,200
Raised: $87.2 million
Transferred from the funds jointly used by the party and the Obama campaign: $77.5 million
Spent, including transfers to candidates, state and local parties: $151.1 million
Cash on hand: $24.3 million
Debt: $3.9 million
MITT ROMNEY (Republican)
Raised: $98.9 million
Spent: $90.0 million
Cash on hand: $9.2 million
Raised: $126.9 million
Spent, including transfers to candidates, state and local parties: $101.1 million
Cash on hand: $34.8 million
Debt: $9.9 million
RON PAUL (Republican, effectively ended campaign on May 14)
Raised: $38 million
Spent: $36.4 million
Cash on hand: $2.5 million
NEWT GINGRICH (Republican, ended campaign on May 2)
Raised: $23.1 million
Spent: $22.5 million
Cash on hand: $806,951
Debt: $4.8 million
RICK SANTORUM (Republican, ended campaign on April 10)
Raised: $21.8 million
Spent: $20.9 million
Cash on hand: $1.0 million
Debt: $2.3 million
RESTORE OUR FUTURE, a Super PAC supporting Romney
Raised: $55.7 million
Spent: $48.3 million
Cash on hand: $8.2 million
Priorities USA, a Super PAC supporting Obama
Raised: $6.1 million
Spent: $5.8 million
Cash on hand: $4.7 million
American Crossroads, a Super PAC supporting Republicans
Raised: $29.8 million
Spent: $5.2 million
Cash on hand: $25.5 million
Reporting by Alexander Cohen and Alina Selyukh; Editing by Vicki Allen and Eric Beech