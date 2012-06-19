House Democrats overtake Republicans in May fundraising

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The fundraising arm of the Democratic Party working to elect its candidates to the U.S. House of Representatives raised $6.7 million in May, catching up and topping its Republican counterpart for the month.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee figures released on Tuesday showed the DCCC raised more in May than in April and exceeded the National Republican Congressional Committee’s haul for the cycle as well.

The NRCC brought in $6 million in May, but continues to have more cash left on hand. The DCCC had $27.5 million left in the bank at the end of last month, while the NRCC had $33.8 million.

In releasing its figures, the DCCC deputy executive director Jennifer Crider highlighted that her committee outraised the NRCC by $10.1 million cycle-to-date, with $96.8 million to NRCC’s $86.6 million.

Democrats are vying for dozens of House seats this campaign season, hoping to regain control of the lower chamber in the November 6 election after a painful loss to Republicans in 2010.

With formidable outside non-profit and Super PAC groups laying down millions to influence congressional races, national parties are preparing to spend their share on advertising and get-out-the-vote efforts.

In what is expected to be a heated presidential campaign, the DCCC has reserved more than $46 million in broadcast TV time in 60 races, just over half in markets covering Republican incumbents. The NRCC has reserved time in 33 races.

In April, the DCCC raised $6.5 million and had $25 million left in cash on hand, while the NRCC raised $6.9 million with $31.3 million still left at the end of the month.