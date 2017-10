U.S. President Barack Obama greets residents of Beaver, Pennsylvania July 6, 2012. Obama is on a two-day campaign bus tour of Ohio and Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama’s re-election campaign and its Democratic partners raised some $71 million in June, a campaign official said on Monday.

The figures put Obama, the Democratic incumbent, well below his opponent, Republican Mitt Romney, whose campaign and partners raised $106.1 million in the same month.