Factbox: The wealthy behind presidential race

(Reuters) - Individual donors to presidential candidates can contribute up to $2,500 for the state-by-state party nominating contests and another $2,500 for the general election. But independent “Super PACs” have no limits on what they can raise from individuals, corporations or labor unions.

Here is a look at wealthy individuals who have contributed at least $500,000 to the major political action committees, or PACs, as disclosed to the Federal Election Commission.

RESTORE OUR FUTURE

Total raised as of March 31: $51.9 million

(Supports Republican Mitt Romney, a former Massachusetts governor)

Dozens of donors gave more than $500,000 to the Super PAC. Below are those who donated at least $750,000.

Bob Perry - Houston builder who was a major donor to Swift Boat Veterans for Truth, a group that helped undermine 2004 Democratic presidential nominee John Kerry by attacking his Vietnam War record. He is also a longtime supporter of Texas Governor Rick Perry. Donation: $4 million

F8 LLC and Eli Publishing - Provo, Utah-based firms that share an address. Both have been linked to former executives of Nu Skin. Total donations: $2 million

Kenneth Griffin - Chicago-based hedge fund manager and CEO of Citadel LLC. Donation: $1.1 million

John Paulson - a prominent New York hedge fund manager at Paulson and Co. Donation: $1 million

Edward Conard - a New York investor and former executive at Bain Capital, a private equity firm co-founded by Romney. Donation: $1 million

Julian Robertson - hedge fund industry legend at Tiger Management. Donation: $1 million

Paul and Sandra Edgerly - Paul Edgerly of Brookline, Massachusetts, is an executive at Bain. The Edgerlys each have given $500,000. Total donation: $1 million

Robert Mercer - New York hedge fund manager at Renaissance Technologies. Donation: $1 million

Paul Singer - hedge-fund manager who helped fund efforts to legalize gay marriage in New York. Donation: $1 million

Rooney Holdings Inc - A private investment firm formed in 1980s to acquire the Manhattan Construction Co and since expanding into many areas. Donation: $1 million

J.W. Marriott Jr. - chairman and CEO of Marriott International, brother of Richard Marriott. Donation: $1 million

Richard Marriott - chairman of Host Marriott International. Donation: $1 million

Steven Webster - private equity executive at Avista Capital in Houston. Donation: $1 million

Harold Simmons - billionaire Dallas banker and pioneer of leverage buyouts, chairman and CEO of Contran Corp. Donation: $800,000

Oxbow Carbon - a Florida-based firm run by Bill Koch that sells coke, a key ingredient in aluminum manufacturing. Donation: $750,000

Hurdon Carbon - a private firm that shares its address in Florida with Oxbow Carbon. Donation: $1 million

Chris Shumway - a prominent Connecticut hedge fund manager who got his start working with Robertson’s Tiger Management. Donation: $750,000

PRIORITIES USA ACTION

Total raised as of March 31: $8.8 million

(Supports Democratic President Barack Obama)

Jeff Katzenberg - chief executive of DreamWorks Animation. Donation: $2 million

Bill Maher - stand-up comedian. Donation: $1 million

Service Employees International Union Committee on Political Education - union representing more than 2 million workers. Donation: $1 million

Kareem Ahmed - chief executive at Landmark Medical Management in California. Donation: $1 million

Amy Goldman - writer and heiress to the New York real estate fortune of Sol Goldman. Donation: $1 million

Fred Eychaner - Chicago media magnate. Donation: $500,000

AMERICAN CROSSROADS

Total raised as of March 31: $27.9 million

(Supports Republican candidates for federal offices)

Harold Simmons - billionaire Dallas banker and CEO of Contran Corp. who has contributed to PACs supporting Rick Perry and Newt Gingrich. Donation: $10 million

Bob Perry - Houston homebuilder. Donation: $2.5 million

Contran Corp. - Simmons’ Dallas-based maker of titanium components. Donation: $2 million

Jerry Perenchio Living Trust - a trust of billionaire television tycoon A. Jerrold Perenchio, who is a former chairman of Spanish-language broadcaster Univision. Donation: $2 million

Robert Rowling - an Irving, Texas, businessman and a conservative and active Republican donor. Donation: $1 million

TRT Holdings, Inc - Rowling’s company that runs Omni Hotel and Gold’s Gym chains. Donation: $1 million

Whiteco Industries - Indiana-based company involved in advertising, construction entertainment and hotels. Donation: $1 million

Philip Geier - New York executive. Donation: $1 million

Irving Moskowitz - a Florida bingo magnate who runs a charity in California and is known for his support of Jewish settlers in East Jerusalem. Donation: $1 million

Kenneth Griffin - Citadel Investment Group chief executive. Donation: $1 million

Crow Holdings - Dallas-based company with real estate and other interests. Donation: $500,000

Kenny Troutt - Dallas-based billionaire and founder of Excel Communications. Donation: $500,000

S.W. Childs Management - New York-based financial management firm. Donation: $500,000

RED WHITE AND BLUE FUND

Total raised as of March 31: $8.3 million

(Supports Republican Rick Santorum, a former Pennsylvania senator who ended his campaign on April 10)

William J. Dore - founder of Global Industries, president of Dore Energy Corp. Donation: $2.3 million

Foster Friess - billionaire investor from Jackson, Wyoming, and founder of the PAC. Donation: $2.1 million

Annette Simmons - wife of billionaire Dallas banker Harold Simmons and an executive at his Contran Corp. Donation: $1.2 million

Susan Gore - founder of Wyoming Liberty Group think tank and daughter of the founder of multibillion dollar chemical technology firm W.L. Gore & Associates Inc. Donation: $500,000

WINNING OUR FUTURE

Total raised as of March 31: $23.9 million

(Supports Republican Newt Gingrich, a former House of Representatives speaker)

Sheldon Adelson - billionaire Las Vegas casino magnate who built the Venetian hotel and casino. Donation: $7.5 million

Miriam Adelson - doctor, wife of Sheldon Adelson. Donation: $12.5 million

Sivan Ochshorn, Yasmin and Oren Lukatz, Shelley Maye Adelson - daughters and son-in-law of Miriam and Sheldon Adelson. Total donation: $1.5 million

Harold Simmons - Initially supported Rick Perry. Donation: $1.1 million

William Propst - real estate investor in Huntsville, Alabama. Donation: $500,000

ENDORSE LIBERTY

Total raised as of March 31: $3.7 million

(Supports Texas Republican congressman Ron Paul)

Peter Thiel - billionaire co-founder of online U.S. payment service PayPal; first outside investor in Facebook. Donation: $2.6 million