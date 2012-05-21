FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Factbox: The wealthy behind presidential race
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
May 21, 2012 / 3:54 AM / 5 years ago

Factbox: The wealthy behind presidential race

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

(Reuters) - Individual donors to presidential candidates can contribute up to $2,500 for the state-by-state party nominating contests and another $2,500 for the general election. But independent groups called Super PACs have no limits on what they can raise from individuals, corporations or labor unions.

Here is a look at wealthy individuals who have contributed at least $500,000 to the major political action committees, or PACs, as disclosed to the Federal Election Commission.

RESTORE OUR FUTURE

Total raised as of April 30: $56.5 million

(Supports Republican Mitt Romney, a former Massachusetts governor)

Dozens of donors gave more than $500,000 to the Super PAC. Below are those who donated at least $750,000.

* Bob Perry - Houston builder who was a major donor to Swift Boat Veterans for Truth, a group that helped undermine 2004 Democratic presidential nominee John Kerry by attacking his Vietnam War record. He is also a longtime supporter of Texas Governor Rick Perry. Total donations: $4.0 million

* F8 LLC and Eli Publishing - Provo, Utah-based firms that share an address. Both have been linked to former executives of Nu Skin, a Utah-based skin care and cosmetics company. Total donations: $2.0 million

* Julian Robertson - hedge fund industry legend at Tiger Management. Total donations: $1.3 million

* Kenneth Griffin - Chicago-based hedge fund manager and CEO of Citadel LLC. Total donations: $1.1 million

* John Paulson - a prominent New York hedge fund manager at Paulson and Co. Donation: $1.0 million

* John Kleinheinz - Texas hedge fund manager for Kleinheinz Capital Partners Inc. Donation: $1.0 million

* Edward Conard - a New York investor and former executive at Bain Capital, a private equity firm co-founded by Romney. Donation: $1 million

* Paul and Sandra Edgerly - Paul Edgerly of Brookline, Massachusetts, is an executive at Bain. The Edgerlys each have given $500,000. Total donations: $1.0 million

* Robert Mercer - New York hedge fund manager at Renaissance Technologies. Donation: $1.0 million

* Paul Singer - hedge-fund manager who helped fund efforts to legalize gay marriage in New York. Donation: $1.0 million

* Rooney Holdings Inc - A private investment firm formed in 1980s to acquire the Manhattan Construction Co. and since expanding into many areas. Total donations: $1.0 million

* J.W. Marriott Jr. - chairman and CEO of Marriott International, brother of Richard Marriott. Total donations: $1.0 million

* Richard Marriott - chairman of Host Marriott International. Total donations: $1.0 million

* Steven Webster - private equity executive at Avista Capital in Houston. Total donations: $1.0 million

* Harold Hamm - chairman and CEO of Continental Resources, he recently became one of Romney’s top energy advisers. Donation: $985,000

* Harold Simmons - billionaire Dallas banker and pioneer of leverage buyouts, chairman and CEO of Contran Corp. Total donations: $800,000

* Oxbow Carbon - a Florida-based firm run by Bill Koch that sells coke, a key ingredient in aluminum manufacturing. Koch also personally gave $250,000. Total Oxbow donations: $750,000

* Huron Carbon - a private firm that shares its address in Florida with Oxbow Carbon. Donation: $1 million

* Chris Shumway - a prominent Connecticut hedge fund manager who got his start working with Robertson’s Tiger Management. Donation: $750,000

* Miguel Fernandez - chairman of MBF Healthcare Partners, a private equity firm. MBF Family Investments also donated to the Super PAC. Total donations: $1.0 million

PRIORITIES USA ACTION

Total raised as of April 30: $6.1 million

(Supports Democratic President Barack Obama)

* Jeff Katzenberg - chief executive of DreamWorks Animation. Donation: $2 million

* Bill Maher - stand-up comedian. Donation: $1 million

* Service Employees International Union Committee on Political Education - union representing more than 2 million workers. Donation: $1 million

* National Air Traffic Controllers Association - union representing more than 16,000 workers. Donation: $1 million

* Kareem Ahmed - chief executive at Landmark Medical Management in California. Donation: $1 million

* Amy Goldman - writer and heiress to the New York real estate fortune of Sol Goldman. Donation: $1 million

* Fred Eychaner - Chicago media magnate. Donation: $500,000

AMERICAN CROSSROADS

Total raised as of April 30: $29.8 million

(Supports Republican candidates for federal offices)

* Harold Simmons - billionaire Dallas banker and CEO of Contran Corp. who has contributed to PACs supporting Rick Perry and Newt Gingrich. Total donations: $11 million

* Bob Perry - Houston homebuilder. Total donations: $3.0 million

* Contran Corp. - Simmons’ Dallas-based maker of titanium components. Total donations: $2 million

* Jerry Perenchio Living Trust - a trust of billionaire television tycoon A. Jerrold Perenchio, who is a former chairman of Spanish-language broadcaster Univision. Donation: $2 million

* Robert Rowling - an Irving, Texas, businessman and a conservative and active Republican donor. Donation: $1 million

* TRT Holdings, Inc - Rowling’s company that runs Omni Hotel and Gold’s Gym chains. Donation: $1 million

* Whiteco Industries - Indiana-based company involved in advertising, construction entertainment and hotels. Donation: $1 million

* Philip Geier - New York executive. Total donations: $1 million

* Irving Moskowitz - a Florida bingo magnate who runs a charity in California and is known for his support of Jewish settlers in East Jerusalem. Donation: $1 million

* Kenneth Griffin - Citadel Investment Group chief executive. Total donations: $1 million

* Crow Holdings - Dallas-based company with real estate and other interests. Donation: $500,000

* Kenny Troutt - Dallas-based billionaire and founder of Excel Communications. Donation: $500,000

* S.W. Childs Management - New York-based financial management firm. Donation: $500,000

WINNING OUR FUTURE

Total raised as of April 30: $23.9 million

(Supports Republican Newt Gingrich, a former House of Representatives speaker who ended his campaign on May 2)

* Sheldon Adelson - billionaire Las Vegas casino magnate who built the Venetian hotel and casino. Donation: $7.5 million

* Miriam Adelson - doctor, wife of Sheldon Adelson. Donation: $12.5 million

* Sivan Ochshorn, Yasmin and Oren Lukatz, Shelley Maye Adelson - daughters and son-in-law of Miriam and Sheldon Adelson. Total donation: $1.5 million

* Harold Simmons - Initially supported Rick Perry. Donation: $1.1 million

* William Propst - real estate investor in Huntsville, Alabama. Donation: $500,000

RED WHITE AND BLUE FUND

Total raised as of April 30: $8.3 million

(Supports Republican Rick Santorum, a former Pennsylvania senator who ended his campaign on April 10)

* William J. Dore - founder of Global Industries, president of Dore Energy Corp. Donation: $2.3 million

* Foster Friess - billionaire investor from Jackson, Wyoming, and founder of the PAC. Donation: $2.1 million

* Annette Simmons - wife of billionaire Dallas banker Harold Simmons and an executive at his Contran Corp. Donation: $1.2 million

* Susan Gore - founder of Wyoming Liberty Group think tank and daughter of the founder of multibillion-dollar chemical technology firm W.L. Gore & Associates Inc. Donation: $500,000

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.