The wealthy behind U.S. presidential race

(Reuters) - Individual donors to U.S. presidential candidates can contribute up to $2,500 for the state-by-state party nominating contests and another $2,500 for the general election. But independent groups called Super PACs have no limits on what they can raise from individuals, corporations or labor unions.

Here is a look at wealthy individuals who have contributed at least $1 million to the major political action committees, or PACs, as disclosed to the Federal Election Commission.

RESTORE OUR FUTURE

Total raised as of August 31: $95.6 million

(Supports Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney)

Bob Perry - Houston builder who was a major donor to Swift Boat Veterans for Truth, a group that helped undermine 2004 Democratic presidential nominee John Kerry by attacking his Vietnam War record. Total donations: $8 million

Sheldon Adelson - billionaire Las Vegas casino magnate who built the Venetian hotel and casino. Donation: $5 million

Miriam Adelson - Sheldon’s wife. Donation: $5 million

Bill Koch - brother of conservative financiers David and Charles Koch. He runs Oxbow Carbon, a Florida-based firm that is also a donor and shares its address with another contributor, Huron Carbon. Total donations, including through firms: $3 million

F8 LLC and Eli Publishing - Provo, Utah-based firms that share an address. Both have been linked to former executives of Nu Skin, a Utah-based skin care and cosmetics company. Total donations: $2 million

Julian Robertson - hedge fund industry legend at Tiger Management. Total donations: $1.3 million

Crow Holdings - Dallas-based investment firm managing the wealth of the family of the late Dallas real estate mogul Trammell Crow, whose sons Harlan and Trammell S. Crow are also donors. Total Crow Holdings and Crow donations: $1.3 million

Frank VanderSloot - Idaho businessman who runs the nutritional and cosmetics company Melaleuca. The firm and its subsidiaries have also donated. Total donations: $1.1 million

Kenneth Griffin - Chicago-based hedge fund manager and CEO of Citadel LLC. Total donations: $1.1 million

Bob Parsons - billionaire founder of web hosting giant Go Daddy. Donation: $1 million

Rocco Ortenzio - Pennsylvania healthcare executive and founder of Select Medical Corp. Total donations: $1 million

John Childs - founder of private equity firm J.W. Childs Associates LP in Florida. Donation: $1 million

Edward Conard - a New York investor and former executive at Bain Capital, a private equity firm co-founded by Romney. Donation: $1 million

John Kleinheinz - Texas hedge fund manager for Kleinheinz Capital Partners Inc. Donation: $1 million

J.W. Marriott Jr. - chairman and CEO of Marriott International, brother of Richard. Total donations: $1 million

Richard Marriott - chairman of Host Marriott International. Total donations: $1 million

Robert Mercer - New York hedge fund manager at Renaissance Technologies. Donation: $1 million

John Paulson - a prominent New York hedge fund manager at Paulson and Co. Donation: $1 million

Rooney Holdings Inc - private investment firm formed in 1980s to acquire the Manhattan Construction Co. and has since expanded into many areas. Total donations: $1 million

Paul Singer - hedge fund manager who helped fund efforts to legalize gay marriage in New York. Donation: $1 million

Paul and Sandra Edgerly - Paul Edgerly of Brookline, Massachusetts, is an executive at Bain. The Edgerlys each have given $500,000. Total donations: $1 million

Steven Webster - private equity executive at Avista Capital in Houston. Total donations: $1 million

Robert Brockman - executive at Reynolds and Reynolds, a Dayton, Ohio-based car dealership support company that shares a P.O. Box with CRC Information Systems Inc, Fairbanks Properties LLC and Waterbury Properties LLC, which split the donation three ways. Total donations: $1 million

Miguel Fernandez - chairman of MBF Healthcare Partners, a private equity firm. MBF Family Investments also donated to the Super PAC. Total donations: $1 million

Renco Group Inc. - owned by New York billionaire Ira Rennert, another frequent contributor to Republicans this year. Donation: $1 million

OdysseyRe Holdings Corp - reinsurance underwriting company in Stamford, Connecticut that is a U.S. subsidiary of Toronto-based Fairfax Financial. Donation: $1 million

PRIORITIES USA ACTION

Total raised as of August 31: $34.8 million

(Supports Democratic President Barack Obama)

Steve Mostyn - Houston attorney. Donation: $2 million

Jeff Katzenberg - chief executive of DreamWorks Animation. Donation: $2 million

Irwin Mark Jacobs - former CEO of Qualcomm Inc. Donation: $2 million

James Simons - billionaire hedge fund manager, founder of Renaissance Technologies Corp. Donation: $2 million

Jon Stryker - activist and heir to the medical supply company fortune of his grandfather. Forbes puts his net worth at $1.2 billion. Donation: $2 million

Fred Eychaner - founder of Newsweb Corp. Donation: $1.5 million

Anne Cox Chambers - billionaire daughter of James M. Cox, founder of Cox Enterprises. Total donations: $1.5 million

Barbara Stiefel - retiree in Coral Gables, Florida. Donation: $1.1 million

Kareem Ahmed - chief executive at Landmark Medical Management in California. Donation: $1 million

Morgan Freeman - Hollywood actor. Donation: $1 million

Amy Goldman - writer and heiress to the New York real estate fortune of Sol Goldman. Donation: $1 million

Franklin Haney - owner and CEO of FLH Company, a Washington-based real estate company. Donation: $1 million

Bill Maher - stand-up comedian. Donation: $1 million

Mel Heifetz - real estate developer and gay activist. Donation: $1 million

Service Employees International Union Committee on Political Education - union representing more than 2 million workers. Donation: $1 million

National Air Traffic Controllers Association - union representing more than 16,000 workers. Donation: $1 million

United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices of the Plumbing and Pipe Fitting Industry - union representing some 340,000 workers. Total donations: $1 million

AMERICAN CROSSROADS

Total raised as of August 31: $56.6 million

(Supports Republican candidates for federal offices)

Harold Simmons - billionaire Dallas banker and CEO of Contran Corp who has contributed to PACs supporting Rick Perry and Newt Gingrich. Total donations: $11 million

Bob Perry - Houston homebuilder. Total donations: $6.5 million

Joe Craft - billionaire coal executive from Tulsa, Oklahoma, and CEO of Alliance Holdings, which is also a donor. Total donations: $2.1 million

Contran Corp - Simmons’ Dallas-based maker of titanium components. Total donations: $2 million

Jerry Perenchio Living Trust - a trust of billionaire television tycoon A. Jerrold Perenchio, who is a former chairman of Spanish-language broadcaster Univision. Donation: $2 million

Crow Holdings - Dallas-based real estate investment firm. Total donations: $1.5 million

Robert Rowling - an Irving, Texas, businessman and a conservative and active Republican donor. Total donations: $2 million

TRT Holdings, Inc - Rowling’s company that runs Omni Hotel and Gold’s Gym chains. Total donations: $2 million

Robert Brockman - executive at Ohio-based Reynolds and Reynolds. Similarly to Restore Our Future, three firms sharing a P.O. Box - CRC Information Systems Inc, Fairbanks Properties LLC and Waterbury Properties LLC - split the donation three ways. Total donations: $1 million

Stephens Inc - a Little Rock, Arkansas, broker dealer. Total donations: $1.3 million.

Weaver Holdings and Weaver Popcorn - Indiana-based company specializing in popcorn. Total contributions: $1.9 million

John Childs - Chairman and CEO of Boston-based JW Childs Associates. Total donations: $1 million

Wayne Hughes - Founder of Public Storage. Total donations: $1 million

Whiteco Industries - Indiana-based company involved in advertising, construction, entertainment and hotels. Donation: $1 million

Clayton Williams Energy of Midlands, Texas. Total donations: $1 million

Philip Geier - New York executive. Total donations: $1 million

Irving Moskowitz - a Florida bingo magnate who runs a charity in California and is known for his support of Jewish settlers in East Jerusalem. Donation: $1 million

Kenneth Griffin - Citadel Investment Group chief executive. Total donations: $1 million

Robert Mercer - co-CEO of hedge fund Renaissance Technologies. Donation: $1 million