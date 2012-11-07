FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Hampshire looks to women to lead state and in Washington
November 7, 2012 / 7:31 AM / 5 years ago

New Hampshire looks to women to lead state and in Washington

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New Hampshire elected a female governor on Tuesday and two women to represent it in the U.S. House of Representatives, who will join the state’s two female senators.

Democrat Maggie Hassan was elected governor, while Democrats Ann McLane Kuster and Carol Shea-Porter won the two House seats. New Hampshire already has two female Senators - Republican Kelly Ayotte and Democrat Jeanne Shaheen.

“Together, we will build a stronger, more innovative New Hampshire,” Hassan said in her acceptance speech, according to prepared remarks posted on her website. Kuster and Shea-Porter both thanked their supporters on Twitter.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
