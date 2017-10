U.S. President Barack Obama waits before joining former President Bill Clinton on stage during the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

CHARLOTTE (Reuters) - The Democratic Party officially nominated U.S. President Barack Obama on Thursday as its candidate for the November 6 election to face Republican Mitt Romney.

Obama was chosen overwhelmingly at the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina.