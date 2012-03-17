Obama rounds up campaign cash in Chicago, Atlanta

U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during a Lawyers for Obama Luncheon at the Palmer House Hilton in Chicago, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

CHICAGO (Reuters) - President Barack Obama returned to his hometown on Friday to see old friends, give his supporters a pep talk and toss a few verbal darts at the Republicans who will do battle in Illinois’ presidential primary on Tuesday.

But mostly, he came for the cash.

Reflecting Democrats’ increasing concerns about Republicans’ financial strength in the November 6 election, Obama went on a fundraising spree on Friday.

He attended two events in Chicago - a public one for which tickets started at $2,500 each, then a closed event for supporters who paid at least $10,000-a-head to attend.

Later he spoke at three more events in Atlanta, including a private dinner hosted by actor and director Tyler Perry for which tickets were $35,800 each. Television host Oprah Winfrey, a high profile Obama supporter, attended the dinner.

“Just like books and skin cream, when Oprah decides she likes you, then other people like you too,” Obama said to laughter.

For the day, Obama was projected to raise at least $4.8 million for his re-election campaign.

That was slightly lower than an original projection of $5.5 million after campaign officials corrected the number of people attending Perry’s dinner from 60 to 40.

During his first fundraiser at a Chicago hotel, Obama poked fun at a Republican nomination process that has been long, nasty and potentially damaging to the nominee who will face Obama this autumn. Former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney is the front-runner in the race.

Obama also noted that Illinois was home to Abraham Lincoln, who was the first Republican president and led the Union to victory in the Civil War.

LAND OF LINCOLN

“You might have noticed that we have some guests in Illinois this week. Apparently things haven’t quite wrapped up on the other side,” he said to laughter from an audience of lawyers.

U.S. President Barack Obama waves after he arrives at O'Hare International Airport with U.S. Sen. Richard Durbin (D-Ill) in Chicago March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

“My message to all the candidates is: Welcome to the Land of Lincoln. Because I‘m thinking that maybe some Lincoln will rub off on them while they’re here.”

Obama’s 2008 campaign raised about $750 million, and his current campaign, with help from the Democratic National Committee, has taken in well over $200 million so far.

But Democratic officials are concerned outside groups known as “Super PACs,” which unlike campaigns can raise unlimited amounts from individuals, will allow a few very wealthy donors to give a huge boost to the eventual Republican nominee.

Democrats fear Super PACs, or political action committees, could also raise hundreds of millions of dollars for Republican candidates across the country. In presidential and congressional races so far, Super PACs have spent more than $90 million.

Slideshow (4 Images)

Nearly $40 million of that has been spent by Restore Our Future, the Super PAC that supports Romney and has spent much of its money on television and radio ads attacking Romney’s chief rivals, former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum and former U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Newt Gingrich.

So the president, who the White House insists is not in full-time campaign mode, has begun to spend most of the time he does not spend governing dedicated to bringing in cash. Tuesday’s primary in politically divided Illinois could be a turning point in the long Republican nominating race.

Romney is polling well in several states that have contests in April, so a win in Illinois could be a big step in moving him closer to the nomination. Polls this week have shown Romney leading Santorum in Illinois by 4 to 6 percentage points.

Santorum’s strict positions on social issues like abortion and gay rights have endeared him to conservatives, but might not play as well in Illinois as they did in conservative Southern states like Mississippi and Alabama, which he won this week.

‘AVALANCHE’ OF ATTACK ADS Obama said he hoped the Republican candidates would reflect on Lincoln while they campaigned in Illinois. “Of course, you may not feel confident that will happen,” he told Democrats. “You may be watching some of this avalanche of attack ads and thinking this is not appealing to the better angels of our nature. But hope springs eternal.” Including the five events in Chicago and Atlanta, Obama will have held 108 fundraisers since his re-election campaign officially launched last year. That compares with 54 fundraisers his predecessor, Republican George W. Bush, had held at the same point in his re-election campaign in 2004. Besides increasing the intensity of the fundraising for Obama’s campaign, White House and campaign officials are now actively supporting Priorities USA Action, the Super PAC set up to support Obama, appearing at its fundraiser.

The president, who opposed a Supreme Court decision that led to the creation of Super PACs, was initially reluctant to embrace such a group.

The success of Republican Super PACs has changed that, but Priorities USA has struggled to match the prowess of Republican groups. Priorities USA raised just $2 million in January, with half of that coming from a single donation by comedian Bill Maher. But the January haul was significantly better than the meager $59,000 the group raised in December.

Republican PACs are “in the midst of a very contentious Republican primary, and Romney’s donors, Gingrich’s donors, Santorum’s donors, are motivated by the fear that their candidate may well lose,” said Priorities USA’s Bill Burton. “Democrats are waking up to the fact that Super PACs will have a very big role in this election,” Burton said. “If Democrats who want to see the president get re-elected don’t ramp up the numbers even more, we will be outpaced in the fall by Republicans. The Super PACs are just getting warmed up.”