FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama aims to shift campaign focus back to Medicare
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Barack Obama
August 26, 2012 / 2:56 PM / in 5 years

Obama aims to shift campaign focus back to Medicare

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during a campaign event at Canyon Springs High School in Las Vegas, Nevada August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama used his regular weekly radio address Saturday to continue pounding away at Republican plans to overhaul Medicare, the U.S. healthcare program for the elderly.

The address underscored the new prominence Medicare has assumed as a campaign issue in the past two weeks, since the Republican Party’s presumptive presidential nominee, Mitt Romney, picked Paul Ryan as his running mate.

Ryan, a Wisconsin congressman and chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Budget Committee, has championed an alternative to the government-run Medicare program that would provide vouchers to older Americans for the purchase of private health insurance.

“I‘m willing to work with anyone to keep improving the current system, but I refuse to do anything that undermines the basic idea of Medicare as a guarantee for seniors who get sick,” Obama said.

The son of a single mother, Obama said his family background taught him the value of programs like Medicare to his grandparents. “I saw how important things like Medicare and Social Security were in their lives,” he said.

“And I saw the peace of mind it gave them.”

Republicans have been running ads in swing states accusing Obama of “gutting” Medicare in order to finance aspects of the healthcare overhaul enacted in March, 2010.

Reporting By Margaret Chadbourn; editing by Fred Barbash and Todd Eastham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.