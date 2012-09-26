FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama flubs line on jobs, says he's "channeling" Romney
September 26, 2012 / 11:04 PM / 5 years ago

Obama flubs line on jobs, says he's "channeling" Romney

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama greets supporters at the end of his election campaign rally at Kent State University, Ohio, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

KENT, Ohio (Reuters) - President Barack Obama flubbed a line during a campaign speech on Wednesday, mistakenly saying he wanted to export U.S. jobs, before correcting himself and jokingly blaming Republican rival Mitt Romney.

In the middle of remarks to an enthusiastic crowd in the battleground state of Ohio, Obama was describing a five-point plan to boost employment and lay a “stronger foundation” for the U.S. economy when he stumbled at a crucial word.

“I want to see us export more jobs,” Obama said, before catching himself quickly and saying, “Export more products.”

“Excuse me,” he exclaimed, drawing laughter. “I was channeling my opponent there for a second.”

Obama frequently derides Romney, a former private equity executive, for being a “pioneer” of outsourcing jobs to other countries. With unemployment levels above 8 percent, both men are trying to convince voters they have the better plan to create jobs and boost the economy at home.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert, Writing by Jeff Mason; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
