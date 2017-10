U.S. President Barack Obama jogs into a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada October 24, 2012. Obama is on a two-day, eight state, campaign swing. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

(Reuters) - President Barack Obama will return to active campaigning on Thursday with a trip to the battleground state of Nevada, the White House said in a statement.

Obama has taken three days away from campaigning to oversee the response efforts to massive storm Sandy, which hit the East Coast earlier this week.