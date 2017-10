U.S. President Barack Obama walks to the Oval Office of the White House upon his return to Washington, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will make a statement about Hurricane Sandy at 12:45 p.m. (1645 GMT) on Monday after having a briefing on the storm in the White House Situation Room, the White House said.

Obama returned to Washington earlier in the day, skipping a campaign event in Florida.