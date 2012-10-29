FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama cancels Tuesday campaign event to focus on storm Sandy
#Politics
October 29, 2012 / 2:15 PM / 5 years ago

Obama cancels Tuesday campaign event to focus on storm Sandy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama walks up the steps to Air Force One before he departs Orlando to return to Washington after cancelling his campaign event in Florida due to bad weather in Washington October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama will not travel to a campaign event scheduled for Tuesday in Wisconsin and will stay in Washington to monitor Hurricane Sandy, the White House said on Monday.

The event, just eight days ahead of the November 6 election, was scheduled to take place in the battleground state’s Green Bay area.

Instead, Obama will “stay in Washington ... on Tuesday and closely monitor the impact of and response to Hurricane Sandy,” the White House said in a statement.

Reporting By Susan Heavey; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
