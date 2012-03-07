Ohio Republican primary too close to call: TV networks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. television networks said the Republican presidential race between Mitt Romney and Rick Santorum was too close to call in Ohio, the most closely watched of the 10 nominating contests being held on Super Tuesday, television networks said.

A victory in Ohio and a good showing elsewhere would make Romney, a former Massachusetts governor, the favorite to win the nomination after a grinding battle in which he has been challenged by a series of conservative alternatives. Polls showed Romney running close with Santorum, a former U.S. senator from neighboring Pennsylvania.