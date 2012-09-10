FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Florida police officer escorting Obama motorcade crashes, dies
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
September 10, 2012 / 2:20 AM / in 5 years

Florida police officer escorting Obama motorcade crashes, dies

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Florida police officer involved in setting up security for U.S. President Barack Obama’s motorcade was killed on Sunday after his motorcycle was hit by a pickup truck.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the officer was entering a major roadway when he was hit by a Ford F-150 truck.

The officer was part of the security team responsible for setting up a rolling roadblock for the president’s motorcade, Barbera said.

The officer was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

White House spokesman Jay Carney said the accident happened ahead of the president’s motorcade and no other vehicles were involved. An ambulance that was part of the motorcade was released immediately to assist on the scene, he said.

Carney said the president had been informed of the incident.

“His thoughts and prayers are with the officer’s family,” Carney told reporters on Air Force One. Obama was in Florida for a two-day campaign bus trip.

The identity of the officer was not immediately released.

Reporting by Kevin Gray in Miami and Jeff Mason in Washington; Editing by Stacey Joyce

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.