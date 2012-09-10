Florida police officer escorting Obama motorcade crashes, dies

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Florida police officer involved in setting up security for U.S. President Barack Obama’s motorcade was killed on Sunday after his motorcycle was hit by a pickup truck.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the officer was entering a major roadway when he was hit by a Ford F-150 truck.

The officer was part of the security team responsible for setting up a rolling roadblock for the president’s motorcade, Barbera said.

The officer was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

White House spokesman Jay Carney said the accident happened ahead of the president’s motorcade and no other vehicles were involved. An ambulance that was part of the motorcade was released immediately to assist on the scene, he said.

Carney said the president had been informed of the incident.

“His thoughts and prayers are with the officer’s family,” Carney told reporters on Air Force One. Obama was in Florida for a two-day campaign bus trip.

The identity of the officer was not immediately released.