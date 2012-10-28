FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama at 49 percent, Romney 46 percent nine days before election: Reuters/Ipsos poll
October 28, 2012 / 4:59 PM / 5 years ago

Obama at 49 percent, Romney 46 percent nine days before election: Reuters/Ipsos poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama jogs into a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada October 24, 2012. Obama is on a two-day, eight state, campaign swing. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama has extended his narrow lead over Republican challenger Mitt Romney among likely voters in a race that remains statistically tied nine days before the election, according to a Reuters/Ipsos tracking poll released on Sunday.

Obama has a 49 percent to 46 percent edge over Romney, marking a 1 point increase from Saturday but still within the daily online survey’s 4 percentage-point credibility interval for likely voters.

Swings could be possible in the remaining days of the campaign, however. Fifteen percent of registered voters say they could still change their minds and vote for a different candidate.

The precision of Reuters/Ipsos online polls is measured using a credibility interval. In this case, the poll has a credibility interval of plus or minus 4.0 percentage points for likely voters.

Editing by Alistair Bell and Eric Beech

